Hello Everyone!!

It's so hard to believe we made it to this point! After 6 years of writing, revising, troubleshooting, testing, and polishing...to finally make it here almost doesn't seem real to me! Yet just like Deirdre's story was known to me from the beginning, there have been numerous detours, surprises, and alterations to get us to the day I knew would come eventually. Much thanks and love to those who have patiently waited while I get my act AND life together, culminating in what I hope is the bookend to a story that has been enjoyed by all who've experienced it.

The full Chapter 6 build is live right now , which has undergone as much testing as my (only) Playtester and myself can bear. I'll be keeping an eye on the discussion posts starting tonight and tomorrow, so if anyone comes across bugs I'll try to jump on them as soon as I'm available to. Just be sure to include spoiler warnings if applicable to any posts you make!

95% of questions will be answered in this final chapter, but some lore and story elements concerning auxiliary groups or characters may not be explained until Kedemara II...so if you've got unanswered questions, please hold on as it may be a huge story beat for Kedemara II!

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who's played and supported me while creating this game. I hope the conclusion to this story is to your liking, my Playtester really enjoyed it a lot...I hope everyone else feels the same way about it!

I don't like "Goodbyes", so instead we'll just say "Until next time"...which will be here before we know it =)

Thank you for playing! See you all soon!

Andrew (Creator)