Transliminal Engine Update & Performance Patch
This patches the vulnerabilities that were announced by Unity. It also changes the way the game generates its world components to more optimized practices. This should reduce lag and stuttering across all system configurations.
Additions
- Offices can have a new exterior during “Daytime”
- More objects added to Level 3 Electrics
- More Junglegym colors
- Missing Persons Flyers
- Added barriers around the bottom sections of some Level 0 floors
Tweaks & Fixes
- Wide filing cabinets in Office Edge blocks no longer spawn duplicates
- Changed colors of some LOD materials to better represent their main objects
- Raised bounds of some walls where lens flares could be seen through
- Skydiving intro ground has smoother transition to lower resolution segments
- Restored wind animation to 2nd chute handle in Skydive intro
- Fixed some textures that were assigned improperly
- Added flares to some lights
- Fixed some doors that were unable to be closed in Electrics
- Fixed unassigned texture on Nightstands and bookshelves
- Fixed level 0 world block that would sometimes spawn 2 ceiling over one another
- More dynamic Depth Of Field
- Step SFX has better surface tracking
- Elevators open doors when pressing a floor it’s currently on
- Refined level 0 stair validation
- Created a new shader for transparent stains
- Fixed some wall colliders that were disabled in a Level 0 block
- Spore Clouds now stop growing when they hit walls
- Weather systems and styles are dynamic in Offices.
- Weather scripts no longer select the same weather twice resulting in more frequent weather changes.
Optimization Efforts
- Game engine updated to patched version to eliminate announced vulnerabilities.
*Note: I attempted to upgrade and reimport to the latest engine version. There were massive issues with performance after the upgrade that I didn’t notice until I had already put a few days of development in. I was forced to revert to a previously backed up build of the game that was made before the engine upgrade attempt. I was still able to use the new assets I had created and the new scripts that I had written. But I had to reimplement them again. So some of these things I had to do twice. And the second time I think I did a better job. And found some new ways to better optimize the game in the process. Just FYI.
- All error and warning messages have now been eliminated where viable
- Root Objects such as world blocks and other objects with colliders no longer scale to negative transform numbers. This was causing massive amounts of error messages and overwhelming logs and causing performance stutter.
- Reworked several scripts to have better null checking and validation
- Changed some lights to use hard shadows where it made sense to do so
- Reduced sampling of soft shadows
- Reduced shadow distance on Quality graphic setting
- Consolidated numerous active scripts responsible for random generation into a single manager script. This eliminated hundreds of active scripts that no longer have to be processed. This should reduce lag and stutter.
- Converted all spawning scripts to use a frame buffer that limits the amount of object spawns per frame. This should help to reduce stutter and lag spikes.
Okay. So the game is rebuilt in the new engine. And the stability, performance, and features are better than ever.
Now I can focus on adding bigger stuff, like new levels and characters.
Thanks again to everyone who continues to support the development of Transliminal.
As always, There's a lot more to come.
See you in there, Wanderer.
_-=[ ComAdore ]=-_
Changed files in this update