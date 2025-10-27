Transliminal Engine Update & Performance Patch

Additions

Offices can have a new exterior during “Daytime”



More objects added to Level 3 Electrics



More Junglegym colors



Missing Persons Flyers



Added barriers around the bottom sections of some Level 0 floors



Tweaks & Fixes

Wide filing cabinets in Office Edge blocks no longer spawn duplicates



Changed colors of some LOD materials to better represent their main objects



Raised bounds of some walls where lens flares could be seen through



Skydiving intro ground has smoother transition to lower resolution segments



Restored wind animation to 2nd chute handle in Skydive intro



Fixed some textures that were assigned improperly



Added flares to some lights



Fixed some doors that were unable to be closed in Electrics



Fixed unassigned texture on Nightstands and bookshelves



Fixed level 0 world block that would sometimes spawn 2 ceiling over one another



More dynamic Depth Of Field



Step SFX has better surface tracking



Elevators open doors when pressing a floor it’s currently on



Refined level 0 stair validation



Created a new shader for transparent stains



Fixed some wall colliders that were disabled in a Level 0 block



Spore Clouds now stop growing when they hit walls



Weather systems and styles are dynamic in Offices.



Weather scripts no longer select the same weather twice resulting in more frequent weather changes.



Optimization Efforts

Game engine updated to patched version to eliminate announced vulnerabilities.



All error and warning messages have now been eliminated where viable



Root Objects such as world blocks and other objects with colliders no longer scale to negative transform numbers. This was causing massive amounts of error messages and overwhelming logs and causing performance stutter.



Reworked several scripts to have better null checking and validation



Changed some lights to use hard shadows where it made sense to do so



Reduced sampling of soft shadows



Reduced shadow distance on Quality graphic setting



Consolidated numerous active scripts responsible for random generation into a single manager script. This eliminated hundreds of active scripts that no longer have to be processed. This should reduce lag and stutter.



Converted all spawning scripts to use a frame buffer that limits the amount of object spawns per frame. This should help to reduce stutter and lag spikes.



This patches the vulnerabilities that were announced by Unity. It also changes the way the game generates its world components to more optimized practices. This should reduce lag and stuttering across all system configurations.Okay. So the game is rebuilt in the new engine. And the stability, performance, and features are better than ever.Now I can focus on adding bigger stuff, like new levels and characters.Thanks again to everyone who continues to support the development of Transliminal.As always, There's a lot more to come.See you in there, Wanderer._-=[ ComAdore ]=-_