We know the launch had critical issues, and we’re committed to making the game stable, fun, and worth your time. Thank you for sticking with us. If you find a bug, please report it on Discord or in the Steam Community forums!

Bug Fixes

Adjusted enemy collision hitboxes to be more accurate.

The Eye Boss now correctly spawns on Hell difficulty.

Various perfromance fixes.

Fixed an issue where the player could die despite having multiple hearts.

Fixed a freeze caused by the Apprentice when equipped with the Necromancer’s Staff at the start of a run.

Fixed a crash that occurred when choosing the left evolution of Lightning Sphere.

Fixed a bug where achievements were being granted for defeating minibosses instead of final bosses.

Fixed an issue where music and sound effects would stop playing when Ball Lightning triggered its attack.





Game Balance

End bosses now spawn closer to the end of the run.

Nests now spawn on Hell difficulty.

Increased all final boss health by 30%.

Level cap is now 35 (30 -> 35).

Crossbow damage increased (100 → 220), reload time reduced (2.0 → 1.8).

Necromancer’s Staff: Skeleton damage increased (100 → 150), reload time reduced (5.0 → 3.8).

Leaper damage increased (50 → 350).

Poison Bottle damage increased (50 → 100).

Constrictor Vine damage increased (275 → 350).

Spirit Wolf damage increased (75 → 125, 200 → 300).

Spirit Bear damage increased (250 → 350).

Vampire Strike damage increased (80 → 160).

Reduced the amount of crystals earned from wins and enemy kills.

Increased the crystal cost of passive skill tree upgrades. The passive skill tree has been reset.

Increased the XP required to level up at higher levels.





What’s Next?

More bug fixes

Torment 1 and 2 difficulty

Controller support

Windowed mode

We’re also working on the next biome: Spider Caverns.











