OUT NOW: Wreckreation – The Ultimate Open-World Arcade Racing Sandbox Developed by the Original Creators of Burnout
Petersfield, United Kingdom / Vienna, Austria, October 28th, 2025: THQ Nordic and Three Fields Entertainment are thrilled to announce the release of Wreckreation, an open-world arcade racing experience that puts players fully in control of both the driving and the creation. The game is now available for PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S at an SRP of $39.99 / €39.99.
Watch the release trailer now: https://youtu.be/ru9Nn-ZGjjg
Visit the official Website: https://wreckreation.thqnordic.com/
Drive, Build, Destroy – Your World, Your Rules
In Wreckreation, the world truly belongs to the player. The game’s groundbreaking Live Mix system allows instant world editing at any time. Players can reshape their surroundings by dropping loops, ramps, jumps, half pipes, and moving obstacles anywhere on the map. Weather, time of day, and traffic conditions can also be changed on the fly, letting players design their own race conditions and stunt challenges without ever leaving the game world.
The world of Wreckreation spans over 400 square kilometers (150 square miles), offering endless roads, off-road trails, and open spaces to explore. Behind the wheel of more than 50 fully customizable vehicles, players can set their own pace.
Key features include:
- Mix Up the Leaderboards: Compete for records in eight categories, from drifting and air time to stunts, near misses, and best lap times. Every road in the world can become a competition.
- Mix My World: Construct the ultimate driving paradise using hundreds of Live Mix objects. Build jumps, spirals, moving hazards, or entire floating racetracks above the clouds.
- Mix My Car: Personalize every vehicle down to the smallest detail. Adjust paint, finish, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, and glass color. All customization options are available from the start.
- Mix My Music: Tune in to 16 radio stations covering a wide range of genres, from high-energy disco and electronic beats to smooth jazz and rock.
- Mix All Modes: Define how you play. Create standard races, drift tournaments, or team stunt events where every jump, spin, and crash earns points for your squad.
- Mix It All: Control the atmosphere of your world by adjusting weather effects, lighting, and traffic density at any moment.
Enjoy & stay tuned!