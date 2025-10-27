 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20560984 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- improved hill contour images
- added Molotov Cocktails
- added British Sexton
- added French male and female Renault FT-17
- harder to spot enemy pieces if playing at dawn, dusk or especially at night
- vehicles are more careful when shooting large HE shells near friendly infantry
- optimised background map drawing speed
- mods can set ‘no artillery’

