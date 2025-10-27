Added a new feature to “harpy mode” - flight. Repeatedly pressing the jump button in flight activates additional actions.



Added a new game element - “place of power”, which activates “harpy mode” for a short time. Designed to activate wings to simplify navigation - without spending decoded Olympic shards.



Added a new ability to move using a grappling hook. Now you can use the hook to climb onto a desert miner instead of a ladder. Hooking spots have also been added to other levels where appropriate, mostly replacing boring stairs and ladders.



The price of server blocks has been changed. Now requires fewer capsules (4->3), fewer data blocks (400->200), does not require spare parts from enemies (10), but requires “Various spare parts” (10) that can be obtained on the island.



Chests in the initial headquarters now have even more space.



At Elysium levels, radioemitters that need to be destroyed will now have an additional shine effect to attract attention.



The fusion core in the new headquarters is additionally marked to attract attention.



At the “Crossroad” level, directional arrows have been added to the upper rings to show how to get to the other side.



Fixed a bug where you could sit near a bonfire while riding a hoverbike and control the hoverbike while sitting near bonfire.



Fixed an issue with the battle soundtrack in the “Eye of the Storm” level.



Made some fixes to the Spatial Rift level. Improved how quest markers work.



Minor graphics fixes to the “Abandoned Cliff” level.



The Central Meadow level was quite difficult to explore, so to improve the gaming experience, I moved the long flight feature planned for Olympus, and now it is available as soon as Harpy Mode appears.Building server blocks before the “spatial rift” level also took too much time and negatively affected the progress of the main storyline, so I made changes to reduce this time.