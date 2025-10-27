Building server blocks before the “spatial rift” level also took too much time and negatively affected the progress of the main storyline, so I made changes to reduce this time.
- Added a new feature to “harpy mode” - flight. Repeatedly pressing the jump button in flight activates additional actions.
- Added a new game element - “place of power”, which activates “harpy mode” for a short time. Designed to activate wings to simplify navigation - without spending decoded Olympic shards.
- Added a new ability to move using a grappling hook. Now you can use the hook to climb onto a desert miner instead of a ladder. Hooking spots have also been added to other levels where appropriate, mostly replacing boring stairs and ladders.
- The price of server blocks has been changed. Now requires fewer capsules (4->3), fewer data blocks (400->200), does not require spare parts from enemies (10), but requires “Various spare parts” (10) that can be obtained on the island.
- Chests in the initial headquarters now have even more space.
- At Elysium levels, radioemitters that need to be destroyed will now have an additional shine effect to attract attention.
- The fusion core in the new headquarters is additionally marked to attract attention.
- At the “Crossroad” level, directional arrows have been added to the upper rings to show how to get to the other side.
- Fixed a bug where you could sit near a bonfire while riding a hoverbike and control the hoverbike while sitting near bonfire.
- Fixed an issue with the battle soundtrack in the “Eye of the Storm” level.
- Made some fixes to the Spatial Rift level. Improved how quest markers work.
- Minor graphics fixes to the “Abandoned Cliff” level.
Changed files in this update