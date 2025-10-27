Hello Blood Rushers!

I hope you are doing well, I've been working really hard to make this update possible and on time, a lot has changed for the game, both on the front end and the back end.

First, let me introduce the

New secret level!

Halloween is the perfect time to add a special level to Blood Rush, break the big stained glass windows in the catacombs to uncover Moros' Domain.

Find all the spools in order to escape Moros, continue your run and unlock a new flow goal.

The ✨ emoji indicates that the feature was requested by the community.

Changes:

Added an animation for the FPS view when going backward.

✨ Added new rooms for a new event in Pleonexia.

Implemented a simple version of the Steam Rich Presence.

Taking damage now affects the music.

Stopping time also affects the music now.

Blood now appears on your hands to reflect your health state.

Updated more meshes to the new look.

✨Added a text after the antichrist fight.

Implemented a save backup system. This creates a secondary save in case your main save gets corrupted.

Updated the priority on the steam timeline events.

The game now saves your position in the Vires hub.

I reworked the player saved data to allow me to create alternate gamemodes. As a consequence, this is intended, you wont possess any of your stuff in the parkour level.

✨Updated the hand textures and shaders.

Rewrote part of the codebase for better stability.

✨The Discord Rich Presence can be disabled in the settings.

Updated the lighting for Vires and Stygos.

Some optimizations.

Balance:

Reduced most knockback (this is balanced, see the patches below).

Patches:

Fixed Midas' hair shader.

Fixed a relic spawning to low in Vires.

Fixed some missplaced models.

Fixed a wrong text in the options.

Fixed an issue with some weapons not displaying correctly when fully loaded.

Fixed the random upgrade option in the debugun.

Fixed the game asking you to confirm exiting when the run hasn't started.

Fixed knockbacked mobs stopping mid-air for no reason.

Fixed knockback propagation affecting player.

Fixed some AI scoring thing, that should lower the number of attacks in the player's back.

New version : 0.0.2.2.0