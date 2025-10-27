Hey everyone,

It’s that spooky time of the year again! The Steam Scream Fest is here (October 27 - November 3), celebrating all games creepy, chilling, and horrifying. And guess who just joined the party? That’s right, Dark Hours is here!

If you’ve been looking for a new co-op horror heist game to dive into this Halloween, now’s the perfect time to give it a try.

Dark Hours has just reached its 1.0 release last week, meaning the full experience is now live, packed with new horrors, items, and surprises.

Face eight unique monsters, each with their own twisted abilities and weaknesses. Plan daring heists across five distinctive environments, and experiment with an arsenal of over fifty gadgets and tools to create unpredictable, terrifying runs every time.

💀 To make things even sweeter, Dark Hours is 20% off during the entire Steam Scream Fest!

Have fun out there, and happy Halloween!

Raven

