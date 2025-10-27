As mentioned in the previous patch, this one's a bit smaller - we did some renovations in Europa but more will come later. To offset that we did add yet another branch to Callisto to give even more variation to the game. If you like more complex special level mechanics this one's for you :P. Sectioned patch notes below.
== Europa ==
GHJ#218 [new] -- Game - Conamara branch added to Europa
GHJ#219 [new] -- Game - Deep Freeze special level (Conamara)
GHJ#218 [new] -- Game - barrels of cryofluid added
GHJ#218 [new] -- Game - new enemy added to Europa
GHJ#218 [new] -- Game - new barrel type
GHJ#241 [mod] -- Game - improvement pass on Europa level generators
Conamara is the star of this update, but it's not the Conamara Chaos Complex you've known. This one is definitely colder. Along with a new branch, new fluid type, new barrel type and new enemy type comes a new special level, and improvements to the existing level generators, especially on the main path.
Conamara is guaranteed to show up in this version (the other branch is random) but will be randomly picked in the next one.
== Callisto ==
GHJ#216 [new] -- Game - Asgard Refinery branch added to Callisto!
GHJ#217 [new] -- Game - Asgard Forge special level (Asgard Refinery)
I will try to add something to Callisto in each patch to keep the early game experience fresh for people returning to see what's new. This time it's a whole branch with a new special level. Might take a bit to figure out, but it's not as hidden as the Mimir Arena one (don't know about it and want some spoilers? drop by the Discord - https://discord.gg/jupiterhell ).
Asgard Refinery is guaranteed to show up in this version (the other branch is random) but will be randomly picked in the next one.
== Level generation ==
GHJ#239 [mod] -- Game - improvements to barrel choice per branch and massbarrel chances
GHJ#240 [mod] -- Game - improved fluid consistence and choice in moons and branches
GHJ#238 [mod] -- Game - safer placement of Inferno portal
GHJ#241 [mod] -- Game - couple new furniture items
I've reworked the way fluids and barrels are placed, and apart from improving the Europa level generators I've also added more furnitue variety (visual also), which you will see in other levels too.
== UI/UX/Graphics/Audio ==
GHJ#244 [new] -- UI - JH-style direct health display
GHJ#225 [new] -- UI - you can assign quickslots directly from equipment screen
GHJ#223 [new] -- Audio - different sounds for different doors
GHJ#226 [new] -- Visual - improved door illumination
GHJ#248 [mod] -- UI - feedback messages when trying to use active skill while berserked
GHJ#243 [mod] -- UI - reloading will use ammo stack on ground if matching
GHJ#231 [mod] -- UI - melee weapons will display damage type
GHJ#244 [mod] -- Visual - several sprite variations for level features
GHJ#213 [mod] -- Visual - destroyed containers have their own sprite
GHJ#210 [mod] -- Help - added info to help files on melee attack move prevention
We're continuing with constant UI/UX improvements and mechanics transparency. The immedately noticable one will the the HP numbers on the HUD instead of percentages. Quickslots can be assigned from the equipment screen and you will reload from ground if standing on ammo.
== Balance ==
GHJ#221 [mod] -- Traits - Berserker - removed damage requirement for melee hit to count for berserker proc
GHJ#221 [mod] -- Traits - Berserker - berserk trigger times +10/+15/+20 (from +10/+20/+30)
GHJ#221 [mod] -- Traits - Berserker - stored accumulative berserk halved
GHJ#221 [mod] -- Game - Berserk - reduced resistance bonuse to +25 (from +50) apart from melee, bullet and shrapnel
GHJ#221 [mod] -- Game - Berserk - returned speed bonus to +50% (from +40%)
GHJ#224 [mod] -- Game - Broken Armor no longer modable (but +25% plasma resist)
GHJ#222 [mod] -- Game - IO 7 door isn't unlocked until boss is at phase 2
GHJ#222 [mod] -- Game - IO Boss has reduced armor to compensate
GHJ#222 [mod] -- Game - Europa,Io,Dante bosses lose a flat 20hp
Preparing for one of the future updates (0.9 Melee) I've toned down Berserk and Berseker a bit. Berserker will be weaker overall, but stronger early game (where it most needed it). Along with the Berserk changes we are making space for each class to have a different flavor of melee gameplay. But we did tone down the bosses a bit, especially if you're playing on lower difficulties :).
== Fixes ==
GHJ#227 [fix] -- disabled events on Dante L2 to prevent a rare negative interaction (will be enabled in a later version)
GHJ#231 [fix] -- fixed crash when rocket-jumping into the Ancient fight
GHJ#236 [fix] -- fixed limited range weapon vs level clear oov targeting interaction
GHJ#235 [fix] -- fixed Harbinger AI infinite loop when being attacked by drones in melee range
Some fixes that didn't make it to the Hotfix release (or the bugs were discovered late) have also been deployed.
== What's next ==Next version will take a bit more time as I'm doing a significant backend feature implementation that in the longer run will allow for more interesting items, enemies, level events and more - this will come with changes to items, so the release will be called 0.8 Arsenal. Later we'll move to a Melee release (0.9 Melee) with 0.10 Heavy afterwards. Each one will obviously include several side features beyond the main theme, and will take a month plus (Arsenal closer to 6 weeks). I will try to update the forum Roadmap with more info this week!
Tell us what you think of the patch, here on Steam or on Discord!
Sincerely,
ChaosForge
