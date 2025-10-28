Welcome back to your reinitialization training simulation! Please take time to orient yourself to this new environment.

The Training Simulation Update is now available in the main game!

In this update, we've added a beginning tutorial section to help newcomers with controls and mechanics. If you've been thinking that Totally Spaced seemed overwhelming to get in to, worry no more! When you start a new game, you will be transported to the user-friendly, simulated environment that will walk you through all the out's and in's of how to play.

You'll learn such things as:

1. Pushing buttons on your keyboard

2. Pushing in-game buttons

3. Pushing in-game buttons, but in sequences

And more!

We will continue to polish the tutorial, including adding a full voiceover guide to make it a more immersive and accessible experience. So stay tuned for that!

We are still trying to figure out how to teach players to 'git gud'; so if you are a game journalist, unfortunately, this super simple tutorial section still may be too difficult for you. And if you are not a game journalist and are still struggling with the tutorial, please let us know of any issues you are having so we can fix them!

In other news, we are still hard at work making updates to improve the game as well as add more content. You can expect the release of another small regular update soon that will add a few puzzles to an early section of the game.

Then we will be working on the next major update, Chapter 2.

If you'd like to try out the game in early access, playtest brand-new content in the beta version, leave feedback, or report bugs, please reach out to us on Discord!



