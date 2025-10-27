Warning: It is recommended to delete the game and download it again for proper operation.

- Chapter 1 — “The Village” Added a locator for finding items — it works within a 250-meter range, giving both audio and visual feedback (the indicator light glows when you get closer). Added sprint ability — you can now run short distances using stamina. Slightly reduced the size of stones to make searching more challenging, but more intuitive with the locator. The Reaper is now faster, and the time between bell rings has been reduced — making gameplay more dynamic.

- Chapter 2 The story is now presented in a comic-style format. Fixed an issue with picking up the lantern — the E key and LineTrace system are now more accurate and reliable.

- Chapter 3 — “The Nightmare” The entire chapter has been completely reworked. Added a small puzzle with a code lock. Introduced an underground area and continued the main storyline. Added and currently testing a weapon system for fighting Reapers.

- General Optimized performance and improved overall stability. Fixed several bugs reported by players. Reduced build size — the game now takes up less space and loads faster.

- Thank you to everyone leaving feedback! Based on comments from Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and players, I’ve reworked several mechanics and fixed the issues you reported. You’re truly helping make The Fifth Bell better If you’ve already tried The Fifth Bell, give it another go — the mechanics are smoother, gameplay is more dynamic, and maybe now you’ll finally get past the moments that stopped you before.