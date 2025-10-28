 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20560721 Edited 28 October 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We released the version 1.2.1 update patch today.


Patch preview

  • Supports simultaneous use of multiple controllers

  • Add variations to the window resolution settings


Please continue to enjoy NIGHT STRIKER GEAR!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3290391
