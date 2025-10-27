 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20560610 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a Fatal Bug Caused Nested Folders.

  • Due to Serious Vertigo of Developer, There is No Other Update on this Fortnight. In other words, Trying to Fix Bug of People Now.

Next Fortnightly Reboot Update Log Is Before 2025.11.10

