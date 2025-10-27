This update focuses on improving gameplay clarity, performance, and user experience. The RPG Mode UI has been refined for easier access, the grass system has been optimized for better visuals and smoother performance, and several quality-of-life fixes have been made like improving the Royal Knight Armor. Here’s a breakdown of the changes:

IMPROVEMENTS

RPG Mode UI Overhaul: The interface has been redesigned and Solo Mode is now selected by default, with Co-op Mode available as an option.

Quest & Shop Indicators: Added clear visual indicators for quest givers and shop locations to enhance navigation.

Royal Knight Armor Upgrade: The armor now uses the Platformer Mode skin, improving consistency and visual quality.

Grass System Improvements: Grass density now decreases with distance for better performance. Recolored and optimized grass for a more natural environment.

Solo Mode Optimization: Group mechanics have been removed in Solo Mode for cleaner, more stable gameplay.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS