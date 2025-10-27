 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20560519
Update notes via Steam Community
- Optimize camera, reduce jitter
- Switching weapon now won't cause speed down

I find it updates will reach to 500M size anytime when adjusting camera...
So this will be the last update about camera till next big update which could contain Online Coop or PVP content

