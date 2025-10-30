Thank you to everyone who has played our game, and thank you for all the feedback - we make sure to read through everything, so keep posting! We want to address a few of the bigger feedback points that have been coming up: Content, matchmaking and difficulty. Including sharing more information about our roadmap.



Again, thank you for the feedback coming in from all channels. This helps us prioritise our efforts towards providing future updates to the game.

Content

The goal for us has always been to deliver a tight, polished and well balanced game. Each new content update goes under the same kind of scrutiny as we’ve done for the game. This is to maintain the same level of quality you, our players, enjoy so much.

In the near future, we aim to add new content in the areas of archetypes, new game mode, endgame modifiers (Tangles), and more. We are starting off with a few minor updates and then one larger update, trailing up to the end of the year. This so we can address immediate stability and balancing feedback while also adding features that add more exploration and help you play together.

Difficulty

Congratulations to all the players who have defeated the Monad! We’re continually impressed by the skill and dedication of our community. Some of you reached this milestone sooner than we anticipated, so we’ll be making some adjustments to the bosses and a few fragments to better balance the challenge. These changes will increase the overall difficulty level. We hope you’ll enjoy taking on these new challenges, and we encourage everyone to experience the true ending. For those seeking even greater tests, the Tangles and Rebellion Run await our most seasoned Godbreakers. Good luck!

Matchmaking / Server Browser

We are aiming to provide an easier way for our players to play co-op with others without necessarily being friends on platforms.



A possible solution we are exploring would be a server browser where you all can host and join public rooms from within the game! This enables you to easily find others to play co-op with. We are investigating the right solution to offer the best experience for Godbreakers - a solution where you can join any player out there, browse, and find specific hosts that are tackling particular challenges.

We are hoping to have this out to you by the end of this year, and we’ll provide more information in the future. In the meantime, you can join our Discord and post room codes here to find more people to play co-op with.

https://discord.com/channels/1362483685051597021/1385243695636418711

Roadmap

Our first update (today, Oct 30th) will focus on immediate stability, balancing updates, and adding a bit more variety. This aims to further polish the game and broaden the experience.



We have increased the health and damage for specific bosses, added two new exciting Tangles, reworked and balanced Fragments, and more. The affected feature areas are highlighted in the bullet points below, and the specifics will be described in the Update 1 patch notes.

Update 1.1

16 Fragments that are getting reworked, balanced, and updated

12 new rooms that are spread out across all biomes

6 New cosmetic challenges

2 New tangles*

Increasing Astaphanes, Sabboaths, Kar&Aja, and Monad's Health

Increasing Astaphanes and Monad's damage

Stability improvements

*Tangles become available after you have beaten the Monad for the first time.

Update 1.2

The following update aims to address more balancing adjustments and feature tweaks to provide better gameplay. This update will for example adjust the strength of Tangles, and some Archetype Abilities. We’ll adjust economy drop rates and rebalance a few bosses' behaviour and cooldowns. This requires more testing and balancing and will take a bit more time. We will provide more information on this update as soon as we are confident that the update is upholding the level of quality we aim to maintain.

Looking towards the end of the year.

Update 2 is shaping up to be our largest one, and something we’d like to close out the year with. We are aiming to make it easier for players to find co-op partners and to provide more content in the form of new gameplay features with new unlocks. We believe these additions will broaden the experience for both new and our existing players. We are also exploring more random events for a more varied challenge and equipment exploration.

This update will also present Savage Blade, a new archetype, with a high risk/reward system that we know many of you will be elated about, and all will enjoy.

We will expand on the variety by adding new Ergos Trials, new Enemy Variants with new Abilities to absorb and new interesting Equipment, and new Elite affixes.

In addition, we’ll keep expanding the challenge by adding new Tangles and continuing Fragment rebalancing.

Thank you all, and keep your eyes peeled.

We're so excited to roll out the first update to you this week already! We'll continue to update the game and build upon the foundation we have created. Please be patient (more specifics about these updates will come closer to the date!) We are a dedicated team, and everything we make needs to be appropriately tested so we can deliver the best experience to you!

If you enjoyed the game, please leave a review and tell your friends about Godbreakers - this helps us continue to update the game and bring more content to you guys. It makes us glad to see so many of you are enjoying playing and sharing content online, we really appreciate it! We’re grateful for all of you players and community members. Thank you for playing!

/Godbreakers team



