You may have noticed we changed our formatting for patches.

Going forward you will see (release version 0=EA).(patch version).(hotfix version)

Vehicle Building Destruction changes

- Tank Weight & Speed now factor into building destruction. (Heavier & Faster tanks will drive through buildings easier than a tank that is lighter or slower)

- Tanks are properly slowed upon driving into a building.

- There are further adjustments needed to this but this is the first iteration

Anti Stuck Helper

- We have added an anti stuck feature that should automatically kick in if the tank belly is stuck on rubble or debris. You do not need to manually active this just try driving backwards if you are stuck on rubble.

Announcements / Updates

- Updates are now shown on the home page when you open the game in the bottom right.