31 October 2025 Build 20560476 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update V.0.03.00

You may have noticed we changed our formatting for patches.
Going forward you will see (release version 0=EA).(patch version).(hotfix version)

General fixes / Changes: 

  • Vehicle Building Destruction changes
      - Tank Weight & Speed now factor into building destruction. (Heavier & Faster tanks will drive through buildings easier than a tank that is lighter or slower)
    - Tanks are properly slowed upon driving into a building.
    - There are further adjustments needed to this but this is the first iteration

  • Anti Stuck Helper 
    - We have added an anti stuck feature that should automatically kick in if the tank belly is stuck on rubble or debris. You do not need to manually active this just try driving backwards if you are stuck on rubble.

  • Announcements / Updates
    - Updates are now shown on the home page when you open the game in the bottom right.

  • Tank Mantlet Fixes
     - Destroyed Mantlet Parts now properly blocks MG fire, previously if it was broken it would allow MG fire to penetrate the tank internal components.    

Skirmish:

  • 3v3 Skirmish is back!
    - 3v3 is re-enabled on skirmish maps.

  • Skirmish Lobby Max Player Fix
    - Prevents lobbies with excess players from starting the match

  • Skirmish Lobbies Public By Default
    - When creating a lobby skirmish lobbies will now default to online

Audio:  

  • Crew Barks/Alerts no longer trigger on friendly fire

  • Radio Static on crew voice lines adjusted

 

Missions: 

  • Correct tank recommendation is now shown for Hill 285

  • Captured US Tank will now show German crewman properly on Battle of St. Lô, La Caplainerie 

Visual: 

  • Camera Shake / Recoil
    - All playable vehicles have been updated to use enhanced camera shake effects for recoil
    - This is in preparation for actual barrel recoil in a future update.

  • Added Lock Turret Hotkey to HUD
     - (Default ALT Key) is now displayed on HUD at start of missions

Small adjustments: 

  • Adjusted Hedgehog Collision Model
     - Should help prevent tanks from getting stuck on hedgehogs

  • Fixed Tiger's Turret Netting
    - Tiger netting should now bend with gun movement.

  • Building Model Changes

    - Fixed floating pieces issue for several buildings


