🌟 Our Biggest Update Yet
We’ve just released our biggest update so far, adding many of the most requested quality-of-life improvements and new features. Here’s what’s included:
Revamped Menus
All menus can now be switched between your target and base language, so you can learn or review in the language of your choice.
This option is also available in the mini-games with revamped UI.
Character Customization
You can now choose your character’s appearance from multiple presets and select a gender, which affects how your character talks about themselves in-game.
A gender-neutral option will be added soon, and we plan to introduce more character appearances regularly.
New Dialogue UI
Completely redesigned interface with:
Copy text to clipboard
Adjustable playback speed (now with a speed gauge)
Access your Notebook, Dictionary, and Message Log at any time — even during conversations
Revamped Notebook
You can now paste text, create tabs, and use more formatting options.
You can even draw directly in your notebook.
Improved Message Log
View the help text linked to each line.
Replay audio from previous conversations.
Save favorite messages to find them easily later.
Enhanced Dictionary
Integrated flashcard review system to practice words you’ve encountered.
Filter options to focus on new words or hide those you already know well.
Gameplay and UI Improvements
Combat frequency is now adjustable with a fine-tuned gauge (previously limited to none, half, or full).
You can also adjust battle length and difficulty.
New shop system, with more variety of sentences to learn.
Possibility to avoid almost all typing drills.
Menu and message box appearance can now be customized.
Text drills now support capital letters.
Many small quality-of-life additions throughout the game.
Updated graphics for better coherence, including re-drawn indoor environments.
What’s Next
We’re committed to keeping WonderLang updated with new improvements and content. Currently in development:
The option to change the base language (English only for now — more coming soon)
A Mandarin Chinese version and an English-learning version
