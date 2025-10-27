 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20560446 Edited 27 October 2025 – 20:33:14 UTC by Wendy Share
🌟 Our Biggest Update Yet

We’ve just released our biggest update so far, adding many of the most requested quality-of-life improvements and new features. Here’s what’s included:

Revamped Menus

  • All menus can now be switched between your target and base language, so you can learn or review in the language of your choice.

  • This option is also available in the mini-games with revamped UI.

Character Customization

  • You can now choose your character’s appearance from multiple presets and select a gender, which affects how your character talks about themselves in-game.

  • A gender-neutral option will be added soon, and we plan to introduce more character appearances regularly.

New Dialogue UI

  • Completely redesigned interface with:

  • Copy text to clipboard

  • Adjustable playback speed (now with a speed gauge)

  • Access your Notebook, Dictionary, and Message Log at any time — even during conversations

Revamped Notebook

  • You can now paste text, create tabs, and use more formatting options.

  • You can even draw directly in your notebook.

Improved Message Log

  • View the help text linked to each line.

  • Replay audio from previous conversations.

  • Save favorite messages to find them easily later.

Enhanced Dictionary

  • Integrated flashcard review system to practice words you’ve encountered.

  • Filter options to focus on new words or hide those you already know well.

Gameplay and UI Improvements

  • Combat frequency is now adjustable with a fine-tuned gauge (previously limited to none, half, or full).

  • You can also adjust battle length and difficulty.

  • New shop system, with more variety of sentences to learn.

  • Possibility to avoid almost all typing drills.

  • Menu and message box appearance can now be customized.

  • Text drills now support capital letters.

  • Many small quality-of-life additions throughout the game.

  • Updated graphics for better coherence, including re-drawn indoor environments.

What’s Next

We’re committed to keeping WonderLang updated with new improvements and content. Currently in development:

  • The option to change the base language (English only for now — more coming soon)

  • A Mandarin Chinese version and an English-learning version

Changed files in this update

