Hello everyone!

Canvas is now FULLY RELEASED on Steam!!!

To celebrate, enjoy a 10% launch discount!

We couldn’t have done it without our amazing community. From playtesters to Early Access supporters, your feedback helped us bring this award-winning board game a digital touch.

What can you expect in the game:

Cross-Platform Online Play - compete with friends anywhere!

Local Game - play with others on the same device or with Steam Remote Play

Game vs AI - choose between Easy, Medium, or Hard.

12 New Achievements - prove your mastery and show off your skills.

Player Stats - track your highscores, win/loss ratio, and more.

Painting Sandbox - experiment with all painting combinations in the Main Menu and see how they score. Create your favourite painting that will welcome you whenever you start the game.

Multi-language support - play in your preferred language

Interactive tutorial - learn the game while playing

We are continuing our work and first on the list are iOS and Android versions. Join our community on discord to share your feedback, report bugs, and see sneak peeks of what’s coming next!

Thank you once again and enjoy the game!