The October update is finally here, now available for everyone on the Public Branch. To mark the occasion, we’ve launched a special Halloween discount so more players can join the fight for Urban’s survival. This version integrates the feedback of the beta players and the extra development we had on the pipeline.

We also took the opportunity to fix the regional price issue for Poland and bring it in line with the regular price. A big thank you to the Polish community and polishourprices.pl for bringing this to our attention.

What’s New

The world outside the shelter just got more dangerous.

Highway encounters will now interrupt your travels, with both undead and human (bandit) spawns , making every trip outside the city a risk worth thinking twice about; as the looming threat of the Atlanta horde approaches, the number of zombies on the streets will grow and humans will become more scarce; in the end these random groups will be replaced by the roaming groups we already talked about in the previous patch notes.

These random encounters will scale in difficulty as your travel activity generates more threat, ensuring the roads feel progressively more hostile as the campaign unfolds.

As per your feedback, we’ve removed the forced pauses for non-critical events during travel to keep gameplay smoother and less interrupted.

You can now travel freely to any destination from any unlocked exit sector, as long as you’re not currently engaged in an encounter with enemy forces.

On the narrative side, all current campaign dialogues have been fully proofread and finalized for localization. This brings the writing up to release quality and prepares the ground for community translations. We’ve also updated the in-game fonts to support Cyrillic, Greek, and Latin alphabets, ensuring better compatibility for upcoming localization efforts. Coincidentally this also made the texts easier to read.

In addition, work on Steam Workshop integration and user-made localization support (.PO files) is nearly complete. Modders will soon be able to contribute their own translations or content directly. Expect a patch bringing required files and tools to your Steam client in a matter of days.



Finally, early support for LUA scripting is in progress to open the door for future modding possibilities, and a potential hang when leaving maps has been fixed.

October Patch (summary)

Vectorial Travel System Added

Fire Station vs Pyromaniacs

Booby Traps Implemented

Firefighter Suits Added

Auto Inventory Expansion

Auto-Sort Function

Select One / Multiple Stacks

Ability to Exit Clue Dialogues

Quest Items Now Marked

Hover Info

More Proofread Episodes

Full October Patch notes here.

Looking ahead

This update pushes Urban closer to the vision we’ve been building from the start: a living, reactive world where every journey, decision, and alliance matters and a complete game loop.

Thank you all for your patience and support — and enjoy the Halloween discount while it lasts.