Salutations, debtors!



Cosmic portents have aligned to herald a new major update: Act III - Dagon's Domain!



Gaze into the eldritch eye of the YouTube abyss to see our new trailer staring back...







Act III includes the following:



Three levels and a new final boss fight culminating in Dagon, the most epic and cinematic boss encounter yet.



Three new enemies, one per level, each introducing distinct mechanics that evolve the combat flow.



15 new Incantation sets with 45 unique effect combinations, allowing players to harness the powers of Lovecraftian deities Hastur, Shub-Niggurath, Dagon, and Cthulhu for deep, synergizing upgrades.



New combat effects including Bleeding, Blood Wave, Corruption-Fueled, Panicked, Panic Wave, and Life Steal, giving players more ways to build deadly combinations.



Four ultimate Eldritch Incantations, one drawn from each Great Old One, granting immense powers.



Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef is now 15% off for the Steam Scream Fest. There's never been a better time to jump into the void...