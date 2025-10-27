 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20560363 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Salutations, debtors!

Cosmic portents have aligned to herald a new major update: Act III - Dagon's Domain!

Gaze into the eldritch eye of the YouTube abyss to see our new trailer staring back...


Act III includes the following:

  • Three levels and a new final boss fight culminating in Dagon, the most epic and cinematic boss encounter yet.

  • Three new enemies, one per level, each introducing distinct mechanics that evolve the combat flow.

  • 15 new Incantation sets with 45 unique effect combinations, allowing players to harness the powers of Lovecraftian deities Hastur, Shub-Niggurath, Dagon, and Cthulhu for deep, synergizing upgrades.

  • New combat effects including Bleeding, Blood Wave, Corruption-Fueled, Panicked, Panic Wave, and Life Steal, giving players more ways to build deadly combinations.

  • Four ultimate Eldritch Incantations, one drawn from each Great Old One, granting immense powers.

Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef is now 15% off for the Steam Scream Fest. There's never been a better time to jump into the void...

