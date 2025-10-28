Hey Adventurers!

New "Wrath of Devs (WoD)" content has just dropped!

🧪 Secret Lab Kit

Build your own high-tech facility with chambers, particle colliders, computers, servers, operation tables, and more!

🎖️ Military Kit

Lock and load with guns, ammo, and all the gear you need for your next tactical mission.



Only one more Fantasy pack remains before WoD collection is complete!

Once all packs are out, the entire WoD lineup will be available as DLC.

Also progress on the Dungeon Builder is going great, and we’ll share more details soon!



