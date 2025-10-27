🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed foam display on the windshield in first-person view in the UMX 800C vehicle.



Improved towtruck driving model.



Improved vehicle detection in towtruck zones when entering and exiting the vehicle.



Fixed vehicle position on the upper deck - vehicles no longer clip into the towtruck’s roof lights.



Fixed an issue causing vehicles to bounce on the towtruck.



Adjusted rear license plate position on towtruck.



Fixed an issue with towtruck fuel level after loading a saved game.



Added a safety check preventing the tow dolly from being attached when the towtruck ramps are extended.



Fixed towtruck steering issue while driving straight.



Fixed an issue that prevented vehicles from being winched onto the towtruck.



Added a safety check when parking a vehicle on the upper deck and folding ramps if the zone doesn’t detect a vehicle.



Improved ramp behavior - they no longer collide with the terrain.



Fixed the fuel trailer label - it now correctly indicates the type of liquid stored.



