🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed foam display on the windshield in first-person view in the UMX 800C vehicle.
- Improved towtruck driving model.
- Improved vehicle detection in towtruck zones when entering and exiting the vehicle.
- Fixed vehicle position on the upper deck - vehicles no longer clip into the towtruck’s roof lights.
- Fixed an issue causing vehicles to bounce on the towtruck.
- Adjusted rear license plate position on towtruck.
- Fixed an issue with towtruck fuel level after loading a saved game.
- Added a safety check preventing the tow dolly from being attached when the towtruck ramps are extended.
- Fixed towtruck steering issue while driving straight.
- Fixed an issue that prevented vehicles from being winched onto the towtruck.
- Added a safety check when parking a vehicle on the upper deck and folding ramps if the zone doesn’t detect a vehicle.
- Improved ramp behavior - they no longer collide with the terrain.
- Fixed the fuel trailer label - it now correctly indicates the type of liquid stored.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
