27 October 2025 Build 20560299 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed foam display on the windshield in first-person view in the UMX 800C vehicle.
  • Improved towtruck driving model.
  • Improved vehicle detection in towtruck zones when entering and exiting the vehicle.
  • Fixed vehicle position on the upper deck - vehicles no longer clip into the towtruck’s roof lights.
  • Fixed an issue causing vehicles to bounce on the towtruck.
  • Adjusted rear license plate position on towtruck.
  • Fixed an issue with towtruck fuel level after loading a saved game.
  • Added a safety check preventing the tow dolly from being attached when the towtruck ramps are extended.
  • Fixed towtruck steering issue while driving straight.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented vehicles from being winched onto the towtruck.
  • Added a safety check when parking a vehicle on the upper deck and folding ramps if the zone doesn’t detect a vehicle.
  • Improved ramp behavior - they no longer collide with the terrain.
  • Fixed the fuel trailer label - it now correctly indicates the type of liquid stored.






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

