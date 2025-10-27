- Fix some cabins being doubled overlapping
- Fix cave shotgun not being grabbable
- It should be impossible to get stretchy from beds anymore
- Fix small inconsistency with UC radius
- Fix small camper van usable issue with opening the storage
- PvP off disallows taser use
- Add Mouse Wheel Camera Zoom setting
- Move notifications below compass
- Significantly reduce the weight of cigarettes
- Possible fix for really tall tents
- Fix dragging people putting them in the ground sometimes
- Possible fix for greyscale in multiplayer character creation
- Networking improvements and fixes
- Fix some trees in Dannemora not having shadows
- Fix desync from Exit Vehicle keybind
- Fix lag when walking by bodies of water
- Add Persistent Corpses setting
- Fix antibiotics making you extremely likely to get sick (whoops)
- Fix help button in escape menu popping up a blank window
- Fix some houses near Upper Chateaugay Lake having no electricity
- Fix lockpick exploit
- Fix slicing rotten food making the slices fresh
- Fix snow/rain in some more buildings
- Fix networking overflow crash on dedicated servers
- Fix plastic ingots dismantling like wood
- Better descriptions for power/water shutoff time
- Fix getting stuck in some beds
- Add dump fluids button to ore crusher fuel
- Add hunger & thirst rate modifier settings
- Fix schematic requirement color being wrong if you have met the required level
- Crash fixes
Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through the bugs, especially multiplayer-related ones!
