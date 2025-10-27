Fix some cabins being doubled overlapping



Fix cave shotgun not being grabbable



It should be impossible to get stretchy from beds anymore



Fix small inconsistency with UC radius



Fix small camper van usable issue with opening the storage



PvP off disallows taser use



Add Mouse Wheel Camera Zoom setting



Move notifications below compass



Significantly reduce the weight of cigarettes



Possible fix for really tall tents



Fix dragging people putting them in the ground sometimes



Possible fix for greyscale in multiplayer character creation



Networking improvements and fixes



Fix some trees in Dannemora not having shadows



Fix desync from Exit Vehicle keybind



Fix lag when walking by bodies of water



Add Persistent Corpses setting



Fix antibiotics making you extremely likely to get sick (whoops)



Fix help button in escape menu popping up a blank window



Fix some houses near Upper Chateaugay Lake having no electricity



Fix lockpick exploit



Fix slicing rotten food making the slices fresh



Fix snow/rain in some more buildings



Fix networking overflow crash on dedicated servers



Fix plastic ingots dismantling like wood



Better descriptions for power/water shutoff time



Fix getting stuck in some beds



Add dump fluids button to ore crusher fuel



Add hunger & thirst rate modifier settings



Fix schematic requirement color being wrong if you have met the required level



Crash fixes



Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through the bugs, especially multiplayer-related ones!