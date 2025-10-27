 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20560260
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix some cabins being doubled overlapping
  • Fix cave shotgun not being grabbable
  • It should be impossible to get stretchy from beds anymore
  • Fix small inconsistency with UC radius
  • Fix small camper van usable issue with opening the storage
  • PvP off disallows taser use
  • Add Mouse Wheel Camera Zoom setting
  • Move notifications below compass
  • Significantly reduce the weight of cigarettes
  • Possible fix for really tall tents
  • Fix dragging people putting them in the ground sometimes
  • Possible fix for greyscale in multiplayer character creation
  • Networking improvements and fixes
  • Fix some trees in Dannemora not having shadows
  • Fix desync from Exit Vehicle keybind
  • Fix lag when walking by bodies of water
  • Add Persistent Corpses setting
  • Fix antibiotics making you extremely likely to get sick (whoops)
  • Fix help button in escape menu popping up a blank window
  • Fix some houses near Upper Chateaugay Lake having no electricity
  • Fix lockpick exploit
  • Fix slicing rotten food making the slices fresh
  • Fix snow/rain in some more buildings
  • Fix networking overflow crash on dedicated servers
  • Fix plastic ingots dismantling like wood
  • Better descriptions for power/water shutoff time
  • Fix getting stuck in some beds
  • Add dump fluids button to ore crusher fuel
  • Add hunger & thirst rate modifier settings
  • Fix schematic requirement color being wrong if you have met the required level
  • Crash fixes


Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through the bugs, especially multiplayer-related ones!

Changed files in this update

