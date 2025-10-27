 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20560226 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gun changes:

Rifle:

  • Shooting speed | 0.125 >>> 0.14

  • Body shot damage | 45 >>> 32

Laser SMG:

  • Shooting speed | 0.065 >>> 0.045

  • Headshot damage | 19 >>> 23

  • Body shot damage | 14 >>> 16

  • Leg shot damage | 6 >>> 9

Glock:

  • Max bullet count | 8 >>> 14

  • Headshot damage | 35 >>> 43

  • Body shot damage | 21 >>> 25

  • Leg shot damage | 5 >>> 14

Laser Pistol:

  • Recoil setting | heavy pistol >>> heavy weapon

  • Shot cooldown | 0.6 >>> 1

  • Headshot damage | 80 >>> 95

  • Body shot damage | 45 >>> 60

  • Leg shot damage | 20 >>> 40

Knife

  • Cooldown | 0.5 >>> 0.6

  • Overall damage | 100 >>> 45

Bugs and Misc. Patches:

Ranked XP Changes:

- Simplified XP System

- Your rank is no longer considered.

- Winning automatically gives you 50 + (Round diff.) * 20

- Losing automatically gives you -30 - (Round diff.) * 10

Bug Fixes and Misc.

- Fixed a bug where starting the game too early when all the players joined would result in the game bugged and unable to start. Now, after every player as joined, the start button will only be interactable after five seconds.

- Eliminated the player counts requirements for 2v2 and 3v3 game modes to start. You now only need 2 or more players to start.

- Added two new (totally amazing quality) maps.

- Added a map rotation for every round.

- Added an alternate day and night cycle that switches after every round.

Changed files in this update

