Antioma joins Steam Scream Fest! This Halloween, grab Antioma with a spooky-good discount. To celebrate, we've dropped a new patch that rebalances the endings and squashes some bugs.

Our work on fixes isn't over, so keep those bug reports coming and shout about the game anywhere you like — we're still listening to your feedback! Watch a new trailer with reviews and dive into Antioma!

Patch Notes:

Gameplay:

Rebalanced the requirements for achieving the endings. The best ending is now harder to get.

Added an additional hint for the refrigerator mini-game.

Fixes: