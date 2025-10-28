 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20560192 Edited 28 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Antioma joins Steam Scream Fest! This Halloween, grab Antioma with a spooky-good discount. To celebrate, we've dropped a new patch that rebalances the endings and squashes some bugs.

Our work on fixes isn't over, so keep those bug reports coming and shout about the game anywhere you like — we're still listening to your feedback! Watch a new trailer with reviews and dive into Antioma!

Patch Notes:

Gameplay:

  • Rebalanced the requirements for achieving the endings. The best ending is now harder to get.

  • Added an additional hint for the refrigerator mini-game.

Fixes:

  • Fixed missing text in some localized versions.

  • Fixed the logic of interactive objects that could cause a rare crash.

  • Fixed several rare softlocks.

  • Corrected some dialogue lines.

  • Adjusted lighting in several scenes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3112221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link