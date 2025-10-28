Antioma joins Steam Scream Fest! This Halloween, grab Antioma with a spooky-good discount. To celebrate, we've dropped a new patch that rebalances the endings and squashes some bugs.
Our work on fixes isn't over, so keep those bug reports coming and shout about the game anywhere you like — we're still listening to your feedback! Watch a new trailer with reviews and dive into Antioma!
Patch Notes:
Gameplay:
Rebalanced the requirements for achieving the endings. The best ending is now harder to get.
Added an additional hint for the refrigerator mini-game.
Fixes:
Fixed missing text in some localized versions.
Fixed the logic of interactive objects that could cause a rare crash.
Fixed several rare softlocks.
Corrected some dialogue lines.
Adjusted lighting in several scenes.
Changed files in this update