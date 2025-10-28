 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20560166 Edited 28 October 2025 – 22:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.1 is live! We keep polishing the gameplay to make everything run smoother.

A small update focused on stability — we’ve also fixed a bug with gamepad and touchscreen sensitivity settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3186181
