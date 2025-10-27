 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20560152 Edited 27 October 2025 – 15:46:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

“We have received player feedback that the game lacks an achievement system, which results in a lack of collection elements and stimulating feedback in the experience. Therefore, we have decided to add an achievement system to the game.”

New Feature: We have expanded the Steam achievement system for the game and added 15 different achievements. Most of the achievements are related to clearing levels and star ratings, and players will gradually unlock achievements as they progress through the game. Players who have already completed the game need to clear any level again to unlock all eligible achievements.

If you have any questions or suggestions, please provide feedback in the discussion section. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615671
