 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20560116 Edited 27 October 2025 – 15:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we have a smaller patch trying to solve some of the more glaring gameplay issues with the RV and a few small fixes with options.

Bugs:

- Fix invert look does not work when driving
- Fix RV disassembles into pieces when driver disconnects

- Potential fix for RV going crazy and flying away or bugging out physics wise

- Add missing RT/LT gamepad icons in interaction text

- Add missing water volume

- Fixed DLSS setting to properly work in conjunction with AA

Features:
- Added VSync options

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3949041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link