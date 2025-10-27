Today we have a smaller patch trying to solve some of the more glaring gameplay issues with the RV and a few small fixes with options.

Bugs:

- Fix invert look does not work when driving

- Fix RV disassembles into pieces when driver disconnects

- Potential fix for RV going crazy and flying away or bugging out physics wise

- Add missing RT/LT gamepad icons in interaction text

- Add missing water volume

- Fixed DLSS setting to properly work in conjunction with AA



Features:

- Added VSync options