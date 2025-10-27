Today we have a smaller patch trying to solve some of the more glaring gameplay issues with the RV and a few small fixes with options.
Bugs:
- Fix invert look does not work when driving
- Fix RV disassembles into pieces when driver disconnects
- Potential fix for RV going crazy and flying away or bugging out physics wise
- Add missing RT/LT gamepad icons in interaction text
- Add missing water volume
- Fixed DLSS setting to properly work in conjunction with AA
Features:
- Added VSync options
Changed files in this update