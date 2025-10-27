Hey Survivors!

Thanks for all your feedback on the previous Major Update! We’re glad to see that Zombieburg has been well received and that the new auto turrets are getting positive reactions.

We’ve gathered your reports over the weekend and prepared a Hotfix 0.5.1 to address the issues you’ve mentioned. Let’s take a closer look at what Hotfix 0.5.1 addresses.

Fixes and Improvements

Fixed an issue where green rockets for a hotjoining player during the third Zombieburg encounter would float in the air and circle aimlessly.

Fixed scattered Traditional Chinese characters appearing in the UI on the first game load.

Fixed turret line-of-sight issues that caused them not to deal damage to zombies at certain angles.

Fixed an issue preventing zombies from freely moving across different regions of the map.

Fixed Villa Renovation 2 unintentionally using the winter biome skin.

Added missing radio effects in VO lines when communicating with Bastion.

Players can no longer critically fail the first Zombieburg encounter and block their progress.

Fixed an issue where loading a save made after losing the Zombieburg encounter caused Zombieburg to reappear, even though Machine's Core Components had already been destroyed.

Wrap up

Keep those reports coming, Survivors! You can use the Bug Reporter (just hit F2 in-game) to send any issues straight to our team. The more details you include in your Bug Reporter message, the easier and faster it is for us to find a solution!

And no worries if English isn’t your first language – our team will handle the translation! So keep the feedback coming, Survivors!

Wishing you all a great week – we’re heading back to work! Don’t get eaten out there, Survivors!

dzięki

Berdol

