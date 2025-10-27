 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20560016 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 143 (R143), we offer items meant to display people and ...not people.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

* Doll Display Prisons Cases and Ultra-Rares
* Infrastructure as well as Patching, Patching, and More Patching
* Release 143 Patch Notes
* Latest News and Q&A in the November Livestream
* Sale Events
* Release 143 Subscriber Login Rewards
* November Login Rewards
* Crown Store Updates
* Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
* Streaming Program
* Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

Changed files in this update

Windows Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Windows Depot Depot 326161
macOS Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues OSX Depot Depot 326162
Linux Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Linux Depot Depot 326163
