G'day Rat Racers, a new update has been released.

With this update, the Server bug affecting private lobbies has now been fixed, it is safe to use private lobby functionality again!

Implemented sourcing latency compensation timestamps from the matchmaking server. This should fix the softlock that could occur at race start in online mode if the player's computer has the wrong system time set. It is still recommended to have the system time set correctly as some issues with this new mechanism's race start timings remain.

Fixed a bug with Missiles in online mode using the wrong time reference when rolling back player snapshots.

Fixed an issue where the lobby UI would revert to default state and be unusable if the client lost connection to the matchmaking server mid-race.

Fixed several subtle game logic bugs that would occur if the Matchmaking server connection was lost.

Slightly overhauled how latency compensation works with Bombs and Missiles; now both use a time reference that's more stable but slightly higher latency to ensure consistency across clients when firing them. This should also improve the reliability of Bomb throws in online races.

Fixed a bug where entering the correct lobby code for a given private lobby would fail.

The dedicated server software has also been updated with the new improvements on it's side: