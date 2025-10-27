Ready your pumpkins and candy bowls as the moment we've all been waiting for, Halloween, is around the corner!
From 27 October 10:00am PDT to 3 November 10:00am PDT Deck of Haunts will be joining the
Steam Scream Fest with a whopping 30% Discount.
In addition to the new fixes you can read about below, we've been preparing the game to fit right in the Halloween vibe with some major updates:
As you can see, there has been no better moment to claim your own haunted domain and start consuming your visitors than right now!
As we're not a team that just sits idly by, we have more coming to Deck of Haunts in the near future such as a Scenario builder about which you can read everything here: (you can join the pre-alpha testing!)
If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻
Changelog of the latest update we've just pushed online:
Changes
Increased the chance for Creature room cards to appear in the card reward screen.
Fixed Bugs
Fixed False Solitude causing a crash on End Turn when there are unspawned Priests in upcoming waves.
Fixed Pumpkin Patch missing the lock visual when blocked.
Changed files in this update