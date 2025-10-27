 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20559923 Edited 27 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ready your pumpkins and candy bowls as the moment we've all been waiting for, Halloween, is around the corner!

From 27 October 10:00am PDT to 3 November 10:00am PDT Deck of Haunts will be joining the
Steam Scream Fest with a whopping 30% Discount.

In addition to the new fixes you can read about below, we've been preparing the game to fit right in the Halloween vibe with some major updates:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3179730/view/501712599669276808

As you can see, there has been no better moment to claim your own haunted domain and start consuming your visitors than right now!

As we're not a team that just sits idly by, we have more coming to Deck of Haunts in the near future such as a Scenario builder about which you can read everything here: (you can join the pre-alpha testing!)

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3179730/view/675101905241768211
Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻

Changelog of the latest update we've just pushed online:

Changes

  • Increased the chance for Creature room cards to appear in the card reward screen.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed False Solitude causing a crash on End Turn when there are unspawned Priests in upcoming waves.

  • Fixed Pumpkin Patch missing the lock visual when blocked.

Changed files in this update

