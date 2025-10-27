Hello all,

While we are continuing to polish stability and performance (patch 7 coming soon), we are taking part in Halloween celebrations with a FREE DLC for everyone!



Introducing the Boneweaver cosmetic set that include 6 new armor sets for you to equip right now, as well as 22 weapon skins (covering all variants) for you to craft or loot!





https://store.steampowered.com/dlc/1869500/DAIMON_BLADES/



Moreover, one might speculate about the true origins of Halloween and the iconic pumpkins. It seems that the tradition was started much earlier that we thought, as the Secreta has transformed the Temple for the event. Enjoy this spooky vibe in between expeditions!





See you there, and happy Halloween everyone!