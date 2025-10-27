 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20559778 Edited 27 October 2025 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Music!
- Mission targets were updated to be more clear;
- Options to select specific episode of the level for faster testing. Also it will be used in saving system migration;
- Additional art pass done in many areas; weapons have more impact now;
- Turrets has additional aiming indication to simplify navigation in "stealth" missions;
- Healthbar is more informative now and there is an on screen one in case of the boss;
- Small balance changes in combats and boss fight;
- Death protection is fixed now and it's strength depends on difficulty settings;
- Menus are less ugly now, new option to select anti-aliasing method;
- CMAA2 anti-aliasing method was added, it gives super sharp retro-stylized picture without any ghosting, but it may be not everyone's piece of cake, personally I think it fits the game well;
- Some camera improvements;
- RU localization available;
- (fixed the bug with right stick of the controller but still I claim no official controller support, a lot of work has to be done);

With this update we are almost there with a public playtests.

