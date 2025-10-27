- Music!

- Mission targets were updated to be more clear;

- Options to select specific episode of the level for faster testing. Also it will be used in saving system migration;

- Additional art pass done in many areas; weapons have more impact now;

- Turrets has additional aiming indication to simplify navigation in "stealth" missions;

- Healthbar is more informative now and there is an on screen one in case of the boss;

- Small balance changes in combats and boss fight;

- Death protection is fixed now and it's strength depends on difficulty settings;

- Menus are less ugly now, new option to select anti-aliasing method;

- CMAA2 anti-aliasing method was added, it gives super sharp retro-stylized picture without any ghosting, but it may be not everyone's piece of cake, personally I think it fits the game well;

- Some camera improvements;

- RU localization available;

- (fixed the bug with right stick of the controller but still I claim no official controller support, a lot of work has to be done);



With this update we are almost there with a public playtests.