Hey everyone!👻
It’s the spooky time of the year!🎃 While Office After Hours isn’t always the scariest, the new update once again mixes some truly eerie and amusing anomalies.
What is Crossovertime?
A separate mode from the main story combining “Crossover” and “Overtime.”✝️🔄⌛ Expect encounters inspired by other anomaly games.
7 major anomalies to discover - one hides 4 smaller ones.
No punishment for missing anomalies. Just focus on exploration and discovery.
The playthrough ends once all anomalies are found.
Around 15-25 minutes of curious encounters.
It is a completely free addition to the base game. For those who want to show support, I created a bundle with a new cosmetic DLC “Extra Coffee.”☕
I hope you enjoy it and find some unexpected treats!!!😼
Yoghurt Drop
PS: Version 1.2.0 also resolves several minor issues that have been reported since the previous update.
Changed files in this update