Major 27 October 2025 Build 20559753 Edited 27 October 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!👻

It’s the spooky time of the year!🎃 While Office After Hours isn’t always the scariest, the new update once again mixes some truly eerie and amusing anomalies.

What is Crossovertime?

A separate mode from the main story combining “Crossover” and “Overtime.”✝️🔄⌛ Expect encounters inspired by other anomaly games.

  • 7 major anomalies to discover - one hides 4 smaller ones.

  • No punishment for missing anomalies. Just focus on exploration and discovery.

  • The playthrough ends once all anomalies are found.

  • Around 15-25 minutes of curious encounters.

It is a completely free addition to the base game. For those who want to show support, I created a bundle with a new cosmetic DLC “Extra Coffee.”

I hope you enjoy it and find some unexpected treats!!!😼

Yoghurt Drop

PS: Version 1.2.0 also resolves several minor issues that have been reported since the previous update.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yiMFdlCDek

