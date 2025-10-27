Hey everyone!👻

It’s the spooky time of the year!🎃 While Office After Hours isn’t always the scariest, the new update once again mixes some truly eerie and amusing anomalies.

What is Crossovertime?

A separate mode from the main story combining “Crossover” and “Overtime.”✝️🔄⌛ Expect encounters inspired by other anomaly games.

7 major anomalies to discover - one hides 4 smaller ones.

No punishment for missing anomalies. Just focus on exploration and discovery.

The playthrough ends once all anomalies are found.

Around 15-25 minutes of curious encounters.

It is a completely free addition to the base game. For those who want to show support, I created a bundle with a new cosmetic DLC “Extra Coffee.”☕

I hope you enjoy it and find some unexpected treats!!!😼

Yoghurt Drop

PS: Version 1.2.0 also resolves several minor issues that have been reported since the previous update.