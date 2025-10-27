Hello, players!

The Turtle Game v1.2.0 update is now live 🐢

This update focuses on new merge mechanics, UI expansion, and overall physics improvements for a smoother underwater experience.

🧩 New Feature: Merge System

You can now merge the same sea creatures together!

Currently, only shells can be merged — the more you merge, the higher your score !

Two trash generators can now be merged to remove both from the field.

More merge combinations will be added in future updates.

📚 New: Encyclopedia UI

Added a new “Encyclopedia” button to learn about each sea creature’s traits.

Detailed information will be available in the next update.

⚙️ System and Visual Improvements

The game screen ratio is now locked to 16:9 or 16:10 for better stability across monitors.

Turtle suction range slightly reduced for smoother balance.

Fixed an issue where the turtle stopped moving temporarily .

Buoyancy physics have been refined for more natural movement.

Fish eggs now appear in more size variations for added diversity.

We’re planning to update the game every month,

but if new features or fixes are ready sooner,

we’ll release updates more frequently to keep things fresh.

Thank you for playing and supporting Turtle Game! 🌊💚