AI-off teams no longer auto-sign acquired RFAs in Commissioner Mode
Staff search is now case-insensitive
When creating a player, the calculated overall will be updated when changing position or player type
Settings disabled in read-only saves
Added Font Scaling option for larger text
Added draft warning when no teams are user-controlled in Commissioner Mode
Fixed faceoff rating drop when editing players
Fixed crash during Fantasy Draft in History Mode
Fixed duplicate goalie specialties
Minor fixes and improvements
Release 26.1.23
Update notes via Steam Community
