AI-off teams no longer auto-sign acquired RFAs in Commissioner Mode

Staff search is now case-insensitive

When creating a player, the calculated overall will be updated when changing position or player type

Settings disabled in read-only saves

Added Font Scaling option for larger text

Added draft warning when no teams are user-controlled in Commissioner Mode

Fixed faceoff rating drop when editing players

Fixed crash during Fantasy Draft in History Mode

Fixed duplicate goalie specialties

Minor fixes and improvements