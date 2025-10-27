 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20559703 Edited 27 October 2025 – 15:06:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
AI-off teams no longer auto-sign acquired RFAs in Commissioner Mode
Staff search is now case-insensitive
When creating a player, the calculated overall will be updated when changing position or player type
Settings disabled in read-only saves
Added Font Scaling option for larger text
Added draft warning when no teams are user-controlled in Commissioner Mode
Fixed faceoff rating drop when editing players
Fixed crash during Fantasy Draft in History Mode
Fixed duplicate goalie specialties
Minor fixes and improvements

