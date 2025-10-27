THE PHANTOM SQUAD UPDATE IS LIVE NOW!



Halloween is officially taking over Hell. We’ve been summoning something spooky for a while (don’t ask where we found the bones), and it’s finally here.

👻 Meet the Phantom Squad





Each realm now comes with its own spectral friend. The ancient heroes have come to lend you a ghostly hand:

Needapu, the Mayan Warrior - Wrath

Calls down lightning from the underworld, frying everything that dares stand still.

Milcah Kow, the Druid Queen - Lust

Channels life and temptation into a healing surge, keeping your reckless hide alive with an AOE heal.

Spearatrix, the Spartan Champion - Greed

Brings pure, glorious violence. Slams the ground with unholy fury, sending out a shockwave of AOE damage.

You can summon them with the G key (for ghost, obviously). Each can be used twice per run, so time your calls wisely. Each ghost has its own unique ability, so experiment, scream, and let us know which one saved your doomed soul the most. We’re still tuning them, so feedback from the brave (and the reckless) is welcome.

🏚️ Halloween Hub & Main Menu Makeover

Hell got a makeover. Expect glowing pumpkins, eerie candles, and a hub that looks like it’s hosting a cursed party. Even the main menu’s dressed up!







🧟‍♂️ Enemies Fixed (Mostly Behaving Now)

No more demons taking “leaps of faith” into the lava just to vibe. No more mobs getting stuck in weird corners pretending to be art installations. They actually want to fight you again. (Yay?)

💥 Weapon & Visual Tweaks

We’ve reworked a few weapon VFX for better readability and extra oomph. Because if you’re going to shoot demons, you might as well look cool doing it.

💰 Greed Boss Prep. Room, Rebuilt

Greed’s boss prep room (well, half of it) is no longer an existential void. It’s now, once again, a room. You can walk, breathe, admire walls and rocks. Groundbreaking progress!

🧊 Winter Is Coming (and So Are The Performance Fixes)

More performance and stability fixes to keep the heat under control. Smoother runs, fewer meltdowns, same amount of chaos.

🎃 Bonus Round: Steam Scream Fest

We’re part of Steam’s Scream Fest from October 27 to November 4!

Grab Holy Shoot at 40% discount, jump in, and summon your spooky squad.

Play. Scream. Summon. Survive.