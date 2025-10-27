The wait is over! Escape Simulator 2 is officially available.





For a limited time, you can get it 10% off! We also released the original soundtrack by our composer Saša Đukić and afor everyone discovering the Escape Sim world for the first time.

New Trailer

🧩 What’s New

Escape Simulator 2 is a completely new game built from scratch.

At launch, it includes 12 brand new escape rooms, each much larger and more detailed than before. Expect around 50 minutes of playtime per room.



There is also a new Lobby, a shared hub where you and your friends can gather before entering the rooms. It is a place to display trophies, photos, and enter the darker puzzles, or just relax between sessions.





This sequel gave us a clean start and allowed us to push the escape room genre further. We explored darker themes, experimented with new puzzle ideas, and rebuilt many core systems like rendering, networking, physics, and animation to make the experience smoother and more immersive.



⚙️ Under the Hood

We upgraded our engine and reworked many core systems.

The new autosave system saves your progress all the time. You can leave the game whenever you want and continue later from the exact same spot.

It also enabled drop-in multiplayer, so you can invite friends mid-game and continue playing together instantly. Escaping as a team has never been easier.



🪲 Bugs and Feedback

Escape Simulator 2 is a big project made by a small team.

In the last ten days alone we fixed over 1,000 bugs and issues. The game supports 15 languages and multiplayer for up to 8 players, which means a lot of different setups to test.

If you find any problem or have a suggestion, please reach out to us through our Discord, the Steam forums, or by email at community@pinestudio.com.



We are fully dedicated to improving and polishing the game with your feedback.

A huge thank you goes to all our Closed Beta testers. You truly outdid yourselves and helped us make a better game. 💖





🧱 Room Editor (Beta)

We decided to keep the Room Editor in BETA for now.

It includes many new tools and quality-of-life upgrades, but we did not have enough time to polish it to the level we wanted. We will continue improving it in the coming weeks, adding new props, fixing issues, and expanding its options.

Thank you to all our Builders for your patience and support.

The good news is that after the first week of polishing we will start our first ES2 Builders Competition!!



🔮 What’s Next

Our main focus in the next couple of weeks is to fix and polish everything you report.

We are already working on the next free room, which is coming very soon, and we have started planning the first DLC.

After that, we plan to continue adding new content to both Escape Simulator 1 and Escape Simulator 2.





We would love to see your screenshots and escape photos (that's a new thing)

If you share them on social media, please tag us on X, BlueSky, Instagram, or Facebook.



