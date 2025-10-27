 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20559577
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
- Some Textfixes
- Fixed an issue where the DLC-Sideobjectives didn't get added into a new game
- Fixed an issue where Thunderfang's skill "Part of the Pack" would affect all kind of skills
- Fixed a bug where the Shield Status effect on "Golem MKIV" had the wrong icon

