Gameplay and Environment
Created an interactable puddle of vomit in the club to add environmental detail and interactivity.
Moved certain pieces of evidence around the club to better utilise space and encourage further exploration.
Fixed an issue where the plastic cup evidence would move when interacted with; it now remains stationary.
Systems and Functionality
Implemented a system allowing players to skip through dialogue for smoother pacing and replayability.
The camera zoom level now resets automatically when closing the camera, ensuring consistent behaviour.
Fixed a bug where zooming the camera would sometimes affect the Investigation Mode camera as well.
Audio and Music
Implemented music for all minigames to enhance atmosphere and player engagement.
