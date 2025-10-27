 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20559537 Edited 27 October 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay and Environment

  • Created an interactable puddle of vomit in the club to add environmental detail and interactivity.

  • Moved certain pieces of evidence around the club to better utilise space and encourage further exploration.

  • Fixed an issue where the plastic cup evidence would move when interacted with; it now remains stationary.

Systems and Functionality

  • Implemented a system allowing players to skip through dialogue for smoother pacing and replayability.

  • The camera zoom level now resets automatically when closing the camera, ensuring consistent behaviour.

  • Fixed a bug where zooming the camera would sometimes affect the Investigation Mode camera as well.

Audio and Music

  • Implemented music for all minigames to enhance atmosphere and player engagement.

