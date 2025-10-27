This patch addresses lingering issues with backpack visibility and interaction — one of the final adjustments required after migrating to the new engine version, which handles certain settings differently.

In recent builds, the positioning of specific backpacks — including the Colonist Bag , Front Bag , and Tactical Bag — may have appeared incorrect in the [OPERATOR] tab preview.

Additionally, after dropping these items, players could occasionally encounter interaction glitches or visibility problems.

This update should resolve those inconsistencies.

Note: In games loaded from older saves, backpacks may still appear misaligned. However, they remain fully accessible, with their contents intact, and can be dropped or re-equipped as expected. The Colonist Backpack may be missing from the world in such cases — a minor compromise to avoid forcing players into fresh saves. This issue does not occur in new games.



