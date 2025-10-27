 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20559527 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:59:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Boo! >_<

Fragile Reflection is available at 25% discount during Steam Scream Fest!

If you've been waiting to give a friend or yourself a true retro horror experience, now is the time! We’d very much appreciate it!

Spanish available now!

Little announcement - Spanish is now available! We truly thank Franco Gaete Osorio for the help!

1.0.5 patch notes:

  • FIxed bugged "Okiku" and "Kaiso" achievements;

  • Library dialogue blue lense bug resolved;

  • Fixed gamepad UI navigation;

  • Fixed UI selection animation behaviour;

  • Fixed The Sanatorium firework/stamp puzzle bug;

  • Visual adjustents.

Thank you all!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3088671
Linux Depot 3088672
macOS Depot 3088674
