Fragile Reflection is available at 25% discount during Steam Scream Fest!
If you've been waiting to give a friend or yourself a true retro horror experience, now is the time! We’d very much appreciate it!
Spanish available now!
Little announcement - Spanish is now available! We truly thank Franco Gaete Osorio for the help!
1.0.5 patch notes:
FIxed bugged "Okiku" and "Kaiso" achievements;
Library dialogue blue lense bug resolved;
Fixed gamepad UI navigation;
Fixed UI selection animation behaviour;
Fixed The Sanatorium firework/stamp puzzle bug;
Visual adjustents.
Thank you all!
