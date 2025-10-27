Boo! >_<

Fragile Reflection is available at 25% discount during Steam Scream Fest !

If you've been waiting to give a friend or yourself a true retro horror experience, now is the time! We’d very much appreciate it!

Spanish available now!

Little announcement - Spanish is now available! We truly thank Franco Gaete Osorio for the help!

1.0.5 patch notes:

FIxed bugged "Okiku" and "Kaiso" achievements;

Library dialogue blue lense bug resolved;

Fixed gamepad UI navigation;

Fixed UI selection animation behaviour;

Fixed The Sanatorium firework/stamp puzzle bug;

Visual adjustents.

Thank you all!