Sup Cleaners!

"Communiti Update" IS NOW AVAILABLE. After a round of testing on the beta branch (huge thanks to everyone who joined and shared feedback), we’re finally releasing the "Communiti Update" outside the beta! We’ve polished things up, fixed what needed fixing, and added new content for you to enjoy. Now get to work, Cleaners! You have new places to clean!!

"Communiti Update" Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT:

2 new maps

4 skins

7 new music tracks

Added chapter selection in mission selection map

New room in Kovalsky's apartment where he stores all his professional tools

FIXES:

Improved body ragdoll physics (now it should be much nicer to punch, kick and throw them)

Updated skin visual effects (older skins have received visual improvements)

General game performance and stability improvements (updates to new maps also include fixes affecting previous ones)

Have fun Cleaners!