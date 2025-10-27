This patch rolls out an engine update from Unity 6.1.9f1 to Unity6.1.17f1 (stability updates and bug fixes related Unity). It also focuses a lot on Mission and Campaign fixes, text updates, and fixes to reported bugs. In addition, the Mercury Redstone and Mercury Atlas launch areas are improved.

Note: If you experience new issues related to this update, please report them. You can revert back the a previous build using the Steam betas tab for the game. Most recent rollback option: Reentry Version 0.99.90.

Unity Engine upgrade

The Unity Engine upgrade from version 6.1.9f1 (June 24, 2025) to Unity 6.1.17f1 (October 3, 2025) brings the latest fixes, improvements and security updates from the Unity Engine perspective. This should improve stability and fix rendering issues related to the Unity Engine.

This game is a long-term project and will not lock in to a specific Unity version. This will require me to fix potential issues related to engine upgrades and migrations, but should also bring in the latest stability updates to the engine used to run the game.

Mission fixes

A large portion of reported issues, bugs, and typos are related to the in-game content such as Missions and Campaigns. This patch rolls out a lot of these reported fixes and text improvements.

Campaign Completion logic fix

This patch fixes a blocking issue where some players have been unable to receive the completion award/achievement from completing the campaigns.

Gemini Encoder

The Gemini Encoder model has been updated as I wanted to remove the old placeholder logic used. I still do not yet have a good reference of what the Gemini Encoder actually looked like, so if you know of a photo of it, please share it with me.

PDF versions of the in-game checklists

I have added the community contributed exports of all the available in-game checklists to the Flight Documents pad. Thanks to Icarus for creating these great looking documents.

Launch Area Shadows

I have re-enabled the previously broken shadows while on the pad. I have changed how the launch complex environment works to gain a bit more flexibility on external views, making it a bit easier to work on the external views during pad operations. I have also improve the shaders used to render the launch complex area grounds.

Mercury Launch Complex improvements

The primary focus for version 1.0 is internal cockpit views. However, I wanted to make a slight improvement to the external views during pre-launch.

I’ve applied the launch complex logic improvements mentioned earlier to enhance the appearance of the launch area during Mercury-Redstone and Mercury-Atlas launches. The two vehicles now use more accurate and distinct launch complex models, and I’ve begun incorporating pad details inspired by footage from the real missions.

Mercury Redstone

Mercury Atlas

External view dynamic shadowing logic (Mercury Only)

I have introduced a smarter method to handle shadow rendering in external views. This is out for testing in Mercury and will adjust the local shadow resolution based on the distance to the capsule. This is an attempt to tame the Unity Shadow system for the large and complex scene setup I use to make Reentry - A Space Flight Simulator possible.

Patch notes: