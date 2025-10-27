A smoother, scarier, and more immersive stay at the motel

Hey everyone! 👋 We’ve been polishing the game to make your visit to the motel even more immersive. This update brings several visual and performance improvements as we prepare for the Steam Scream Fest! 👻

🎥 Visual Improvements

Motion blur has been added to enhance realism during movement.

Head bobbing is now included to increase immersion and a stronger sense of presence.

Overall visual quality has been improved for a more cinematic look and feel.

Documents and objects now appear sharper and more detailed.

⚙️ Performance

Rendering has been optimized for smoother gameplay. The game now runs comfortably on any DirectX 12 compatible GPU.

🧩 Gameplay

Puzzle hints have been refined to make clues clearer and progression more intuitive.

🐞 Fixes

Various bug fixes and small quality-of-life improvements.

Get ready to check back in during Steam Scream Fest. The lights are flickering again at No Vacancy Tonight!