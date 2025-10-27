A smoother, scarier, and more immersive stay at the motel
Hey everyone! 👋 We’ve been polishing the game to make your visit to the motel even more immersive. This update brings several visual and performance improvements as we prepare for the Steam Scream Fest! 👻
🎥 Visual Improvements
Motion blur has been added to enhance realism during movement.
Head bobbing is now included to increase immersion and a stronger sense of presence.
Overall visual quality has been improved for a more cinematic look and feel.
Documents and objects now appear sharper and more detailed.
⚙️ Performance
Rendering has been optimized for smoother gameplay. The game now runs comfortably on any DirectX 12 compatible GPU.
🧩 Gameplay
Puzzle hints have been refined to make clues clearer and progression more intuitive.
🐞 Fixes
Various bug fixes and small quality-of-life improvements.
Get ready to check back in during Steam Scream Fest. The lights are flickering again at No Vacancy Tonight!
