We’re thrilled to release one of our biggest updates yet!

This patch brings a completely redesigned main map, offering new areas to explore and a smoother flow of gameplay.

We’ve also reworked the game’s optimization from the ground up to ensure better performance and stability, especially on lower-end setups.

The entire UI has been rebuilt to make it more modern, intuitive, and enjoyable to navigate — from menus to in-game interfaces.

We’ve also updated the in-game rendering system, resulting in improved lighting, clearer visuals, and a more immersive look overall.

To top it all off, we added a hidden achievement for players who love secrets... and of course, many small fixes and quality-of-life improvements throughout the game.

Thank you for your support — we can’t wait for you to try this new version!