We’re thrilled to release one of our biggest updates yet!
This patch brings a completely redesigned main map, offering new areas to explore and a smoother flow of gameplay.
We’ve also reworked the game’s optimization from the ground up to ensure better performance and stability, especially on lower-end setups.
The entire UI has been rebuilt to make it more modern, intuitive, and enjoyable to navigate — from menus to in-game interfaces.
We’ve also updated the in-game rendering system, resulting in improved lighting, clearer visuals, and a more immersive look overall.
To top it all off, we added a hidden achievement for players who love secrets... and of course, many small fixes and quality-of-life improvements throughout the game.
Thank you for your support — we can’t wait for you to try this new version!
Changed files in this update