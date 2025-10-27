Milestones

Welcome to the 23rd edition of The Brighter Leek.This fortnight a lot of the team has switched to working on Milestones. Many players have asked to share more details on the kind of improvements we are making with the Milestones update, so here goes!If you look at the newspaper, you can see that the fallen monument has had a jade makeover.Currently there are 15 stages to the monument and 15 monument pieces. This does not divide very cleanly into the 10 milestones that make up the forager profession. Therefore, we have decided to make the following changes:• We are adding jade monument pieces in addition to the stone monument pieces already in the game. There will be 10 variants of each.• There will be two stages per milestone. One stage requires stone pieces and one requires jade pieces to complete. This means the fallen monument will now have 20 stages.• Your existing progress will be transferred across.• We have (finally) selected a reward for completing the monument! This reward will become available with the Milestones update.In the small picture on the newspaper, you will see an item card for a pufferfish box. "What is a pufferfish box?", you might ask. Read on to find out more.With the Milestones update we are making the following improvements to fisher:• We are adding more fish!• You will no longer spear pufferfish, you must capture them in a pufferfish box. Pufferfish boxes are assembled in the carpenter profession from cypress branches, which themselves are lopped in the woodcutter profession. This is an example of the kind of improvements we are making to create more links between the professions.• You will only be able to catch Pufferfish once you reach milestone 2 in the fisher profession. Similarly, one of the new fish (trout) can only be caught once you reach milestone 1. This is an example of what we are doing to create meaningful rewards when you reach a new milestone.Similar improvements are being made to all the professions, and we will share more of the details with you in the Brighter Leeks leading up to the launch of the Milestones beta. Yes, there will be an open beta for Milestones.Now lets move onto quests.Those of you who like to skip ahead to the infographics will see that the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest is ready for launch. You might wonder why we are not releasing it immediately. Part of the motivation for bringing the Halloween 2025 Event launch forward by a week was to allow us to have a more regular fortnightly update schedule.In line with that schedule, we plan to launch the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest on the week commencing 3rd Nov 2025, and the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest two weeks later, on the week commencing 17th Nov 2025. These dates could change, but this should give you an idea of what we are aiming for.Andrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:• Milestones - updating the professions interface to be split by milestone, new combat xp curve.James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:• Coding the Halloween 2025 event.• Milestones - improving the woodcutter, carpenter and fisher professions, improving the fallen monument.• Preparing this Brighter Leek.• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Mapping for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 7 ⭐️ quest.Paul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:• Milestones - new adjectives and descriptions.• Halloween 2025 event QA.• Training our new game developer, Rod.Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:• Final polishing for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Coding Alchemist bounties.Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Rod (Charred Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Crenopolis 6 ⭐️ quest.Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Halloween 2025 event.• Graphics for Milestones - fallen monument and forager meshes and materials.Greg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for Milestones - alchemist bottles, forager inventory icons.• Graphics for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Splash art for the Halloween 2025 event.• Splash art for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Splash art for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for this Brighter Leek.Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for Bonewright bounties - the Bonetron 8000.• Graphics for the Halloween 2025 event.• Graphics for Milestones - forager meshes and materials.James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Halloween 2025 event.• Graphics for Milestones - fisher and botanist meshes and materials.Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Miner minigame.• Graphics for Milestones - forager meshes and materials.Joe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:• Audio and particles for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.You will see that the Project Milestone infographic has had a major overhaul. We have reorganized it to better reflect the major features that are part of Project Milestone. We've also removed the slightly confusing update numbers, as the order in the infographic does not necessarily reflect the order in which we will release the updates.The major features are:Botanist• A new profession that replaced Gatherer.Milestones• A better structure for leveling up, based around reaching a milestone every 50 levels, with a new XP curve to match.• Adjusts the level of repeated (i.e. reskinned) activities, such that there are no repeated activities within a milestone (and therefore there are no repeated activities within the first 50 levels of a profession).• Milestone unlocks, such as new activities, bounties, world events and dungeons, which deliver meaningful rewards for reaching a milestone.• New activities in many professions.Bounties for all professions• Optional bonus objectives which add variety when leveling up.World events• Time-limited multiplayer events.Dungeons for all professions• Solo and multiplayer excursions into unexplored regions of Adothria.• Remixes the profession in a whole new way, adding more options for leveling up.Minigames• Unique activities that give you a new way to level up the profession.