Hey Spankrs!



Here is Patch 9, just some small improvements and fixes I saw I could add, along with some fixes submitted by you guys! The most important may be the ability to skip the Spunkball level.



This is the final patch before the start working towards full controller support and prepping the project for porting to consoles!

Added cell numbers to prison cells in Ownership,

Disabled freecam in Revenge,

Fixed missing subtitles in Dont_Spank,

Added blacklight hint in Dont_Spank,

Fixed incorrectly rotated tapestry decor in the Dining room in the HQ,

Fixed collisions in RabbitHole,

Added effect in Open_Your_Eyes to track which souls have been talked to,

Updated Wedding level so Mom and Le Pew will be there, if you've met them elsewhere in the game first,

In Desp_3, increase ease to hit Hateballs, and decreased range for it to explode so it's easier,

Added a path to skip the Spunkball Level